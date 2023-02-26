iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 394.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,008.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

