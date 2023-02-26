Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Masco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.48 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

