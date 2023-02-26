Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $224.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.51. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

