Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.