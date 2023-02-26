Israel Discount Bank of New York Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $118.04 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

