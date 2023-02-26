Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 683 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

