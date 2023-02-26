JCIC Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.75 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.