JCIC Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 242,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. TELUS comprises 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in TELUS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 12,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

