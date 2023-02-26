JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,038.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $950.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.