JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after acquiring an additional 801,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

