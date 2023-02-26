JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,022 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after buying an additional 1,895,284 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

PBA stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

