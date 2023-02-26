Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €20.95 ($22.28) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.22.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.