Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €61.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at €64.10 ($68.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 52-week high of €66.26 ($70.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

