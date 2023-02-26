Jefferies Financial Group Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 120

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 125.83 ($1.52).

JUST stock opened at GBX 87.35 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £908.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.66. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19).

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total value of £1,057.46 ($1,273.43). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

