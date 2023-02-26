Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €25.25 ($26.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 52 week high of €32.21 ($34.27). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

