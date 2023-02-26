Jet Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $7.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00218306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,501.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01022114 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.