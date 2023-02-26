John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.83.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,138.61). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,606.30 ($3,138.61). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £3,674.30 ($4,424.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,005 shares of company stock worth $994,330. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

