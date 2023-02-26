Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.42

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.42 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 110.40 ($1.33). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 428,630 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £474.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,184.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.