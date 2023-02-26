Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

Tesla stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

