Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for about 0.8% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Open Lending worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

