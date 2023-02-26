JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $348.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $287.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.45. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

