Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 210,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 927,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,598,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 15,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 114,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.