Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $153.71 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $153.71 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,920,481,044 coins and its circulating supply is 16,920,481,045 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,903,488,464 with 16,903,496,574.880194 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00850084 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,552,869.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

