Kaspa Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $149.01 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,911,043,164 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,903,488,464 with 16,903,496,574.880194 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00850084 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,552,869.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

