Kearns & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kearns & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,715,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,779,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IGM stock opened at $308.24 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $402.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day moving average of $300.48.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

