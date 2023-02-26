Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $74,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $361,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Up 0.2 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.