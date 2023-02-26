Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

