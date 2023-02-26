Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Up 2.1 %

ETR:KBX opened at €66.78 ($71.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.58. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of €92.86 ($98.79). The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

