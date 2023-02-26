Kokoswap 1-Day Volume Tops $2,203.79 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $2,203.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

