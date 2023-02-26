Kokoswap (KOKO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,203.79

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $90.61 million and approximately $2,203.79 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00420504 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,684.20 or 0.28423277 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

