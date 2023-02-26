Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $38.35 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.35 million and $430,342.51 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00191055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00073063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00053769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

