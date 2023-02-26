Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,439 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $95.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

