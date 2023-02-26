Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.