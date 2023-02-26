Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
KTOS opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $22.26.
KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
