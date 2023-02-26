Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-$5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. 665,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,356. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.