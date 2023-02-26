LCNB Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

LCNB has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of LCNB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

