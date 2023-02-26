LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to “Sell” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $134.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

