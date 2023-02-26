LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $79.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.20.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $134.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 484.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,743,000 after purchasing an additional 138,878 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 439,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,675,000 after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

