Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.66 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00013358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $219.18 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 846,634,032 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

