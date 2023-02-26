Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $22.93 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,626.46 or 0.06916213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00420638 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.29 or 0.28432354 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,467,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,402,598.15285723 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,600.98588562 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,317,526.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

