LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

LifeVantage has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Trading Down 0.5 %

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

