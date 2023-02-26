Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.93 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

