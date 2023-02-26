Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.93 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
See Also
