LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07. LKQ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Trading Up 2.2 %

LKQ stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in LKQ by 71.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $365,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

