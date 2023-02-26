LMR Partners LLP Makes New $351,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.