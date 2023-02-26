Logiq (WEYL) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Logiq to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Logiq Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Logiq and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 740 3851 5972 103 2.51

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Logiq’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -0.52 Logiq Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,277.74

Logiq’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Logiq rivals beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

