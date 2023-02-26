Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.83 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

