Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $57.83 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
