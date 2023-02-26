Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Sysco worth $168,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

