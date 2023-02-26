Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $140.32 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Lululemon Athletica worth $140,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

LULU opened at $308.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.83. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

