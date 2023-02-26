Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $183.67 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,735 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.71% of Inari Medical worth $183,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $1,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $2,652,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 41.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.22.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $56.36 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

