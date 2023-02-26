Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $130,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

