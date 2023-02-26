Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 98,568 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.00% of Black Hills worth $176,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

